TIFTON, Ga. -- Coletia Bentley from Moultrie has been selected as the top student in the Stafford School of Business for 2021 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Dr. Renata Elad, dean of the Stafford School of Business, said Bentley will receive the 2021 Award of Distinction.
Bentley majors in the ABAC bachelor’s degree program in business. She has compiled a 3.73 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Elad said Bentley’s grades speak volumes about her academic success.
“She has an intense drive to succeed by applying her efforts 100 percent to the learning process,” Elad said. “Coletia takes an active role in her education, making sure that she takes the extra step toward application of the material learned.”
Bentley is involved with the Entrepreneurs Club, the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and the Stafford Business Club on campus. She has also served as a panel moderator for the Women in Entrepreneurship event, a community professional development workshop hosted by the ABAC Entrepreneurs and the Stafford School of Business.
In the community, Bentley volunteers at the Humane Society and Colquitt County High School. Bentley was recognized at the recent academic ceremony in ABAC’s Tift Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.