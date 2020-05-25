TIFTON, Ga. — Sydney Vaughn from Moultrie has been selected as the top student in the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Dr. Jeffrey Ross, Interim Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, said Vaughn will receive the Award of Distinction.
Vaughn graduated from Howard High School in Macon and now lives in Moultrie where she works as a Registered Nurse at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. She has compiled a 3.93 grade point average on a 4.0 scale in her pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in Nursing.
“Devoted, committed, and proficient are just a few of the adjectives that describe Sydney,” Ross said. “She works well with her fellow classmates and displays the highest regard for the nursing profession.
“Since Sydney is an alumnus of the ABAC associate degree program, the nursing faculty remember her not only for her strong work ethic, but also for her leadership abilities. We appreciate her commitment to the nursing profession as well as her devotion to lifelong learning.”
Vaughn is certified in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, and Basic Life Support. She worked as an Emergency Medical Technician in Macon from 2017 through 2019.
At ABAC, Vaughn received the Carillion Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement, the School of Nursing and Health Sciences Discipline Award, and was selected for the President’s List. She also assisted other students as a peer tutor.
Ross said Vaughn would have been honored at the annual ABAC Honors Day but the ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.