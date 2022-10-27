DAHLONEGA, Ga. — For the third year in a row, the University of North Georgia (UNG) and the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta have teamed up to offer scholarships to UNG students of Mexican/Latinx descent.
A new element of this year's $6,000 grant from the Mexican consulate, which is matched by $8,000 from UNG, is its focus on future educators. Dr. Christian Bello Escobar, director of academic and clinical engagement in the College of Education, is the principal investigator for the grant.
The grant is funded through the Institute of Mexicans Abroad (IME) via the IME-BECAS Program; "becas" is the Spanish word for scholarships.
This year, the UNG scholarship program is a collaboration between the College of Education, Enrollment Management, the Latinx faculty and staff committee, and the Multicultural Student Affairs office, according to a press release from the university.
Seven recipients will receive $1,000 for each semester of the 2022-23 academic year: Melissa Castaneda, Emely Arroyo, Giselle Tovar, Mariano Morin, Naomi Da Rosa, Betzaida Romulo, and Keila Osorio.
Romulo is from Moultrie, Ga.
"There's a huge need to increase Latinx teachers in the area," Bello Escobar said. "We are grateful to have these funds to help support the educational needs of our region while supporting the ever-increasing Latinx UNG student population."
Dr. Sheri Hardee, dean of the College of Education, considers the grant a valuable tool to assist students.
"We are excited about the ways in which IME-Becas funding will enhance our current efforts to support Latinx students in achieving their educational goals, particularly Latinx students preparing for careers in education," Hardee said. “I cannot stress enough the importance of the recruitment, support, and retention of Latinx educators in our region, across the state, and nationally."
In addition to the financial support, these UNG students are taking part in a two-semester leadership development program that includes having a UNG Latinx faculty or staff mentor.
"Research has shown that support groups through mentorship and involvement are vital to the persistence of Latinx college students. Students in minoritized communities tend to gravitate toward one another. As a result, having mentors with similar identities provides a more robust connection, leading to student success and retention, which is the overall goal of this year's program," Bello Escobar said.
Scholarship applications were open to full-time, degree-seeking students with at least a 2.5 GPA and demonstrated financial need.
