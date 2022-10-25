TIFTON, Ga. — Daniel Durrence, an agricultural technology management major from Moultrie, has been selected to participate in one of the most prestigious organizations on the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus, the ABAC Ambassadors.
Through a process involving application, letters of recommendation and interviews, college administrators choose students whom they believe to be motivated and who show leadership potential to serve as Ambassadors, the college explained in a press release.
The Ambassadors assist ABAC by representing and promoting the college at a variety of community and campus events. They work to maintain positive relationships between students, faculty, alumni and the community.
To continue in the organization, students must maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale and commit at least 35 hours per semester to their service as Ambassadors.
Other Ambassadors include Austin Anderson from Colquitt; Ivey Cook from Tifton; Lily Harbuck from Americus; Colton Peacock from Ludowici; Anna Grace Cross from Clinton, S.C.; Jenna Williams from Douglas; Alyssa Goldman from Winterville; Ashton Lexi Cindrick from LaGrange; Alecia Dumas from Warner Robins; Abby Kennedy from Meigs; Cydney Slapa from Deltona, Fla.; Margaret Caroline Sullivan from Tifton; Lesly Meza from Wray; Mia McGurl from Jacksonville, Fla.; Abigail Lampp from Rochelle; Bryce Roland from Perry; and Oscar Martinez from Pearson.
