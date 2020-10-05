TIFTON, Ga. — Abigail Guerra, a junior rural community development major from Moultrie, has been selected to serve on the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Student Alumni Council (SAC).
The selection process included an application and an interview administered by ABAC Alumni Board members. Students selected must be in good academic standing and show leadership and teamworking skills.
SAC members participate in projects that serve alumni, students, faculty, and staff throughout the year. They assist in planning Homecoming and other alumni events such as Run for the Nurses and Evening for ABAC.
Other SAC members include Ja’Mi Barnes from Tifton, Lauren Brenneman from Tifton, Michael DuVall from Tifton, Hannah Lindmeier from Port Orange, Fla., Lucinda McEachin from Tifton, Mackenzie Pollock from Watkinsville, Ronald Pugh from Ellenwood, Mikayla Robinson from Omega, Bryce Roland from Perry, Emily Staton from Tifton, Johnathon Strickland from LaGrange, and NyJee’ Sykes from Ludowici.
