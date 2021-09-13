Jackie Mullis (Mrs. Perry Mullis) will celebrate her 95th birthday on Sept. 21, 2021. Due to COVID concerns, the family had to cancel a planned party, but they ask well-wishers to help celebrate her birthday with phone calls or birthday notes.
Mullis to celebrate 95th birthday
Tammy Stephenson Clayton, 56, of Hartsfield, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the online registry at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
