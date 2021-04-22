TIFTON, Ga. –- Exploring worlds of old and new, creating crystals, making solar powered s’mores, and learning to use a compass are a few of the activities that children can enjoy during Camp Wiregrass sessions this summer at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
Children from 4 to 12 years old can experience these and many more adventures when they explore Georgia agriculture, history, and natural resources. Registration for all sessions of Camp Wiregrass is now available online at abacgma.eventbrite.com.
“Camp Wiregrass provides a fun, interactive environment for children to engage in hands-on activities, games, and crafts,” Museum Assistant Director Sara Hand said. “Each camp offers unique activities and themes tailored to each age group.”
For the Munchkin campers in the 4-6 years old age range, “Young Scientists” and “Down on the Farm” are the two sessions available. Both camps run from 8 a.m. to noon each day with drop off from 7:30-8 a.m. and pick up from noon-12:30 p.m. The cost of each camp is $60 and includes a snack, t-shirt, and all supplies. Campers will be going home before lunch.
During the “Young Scientists” session on June 1-4, the Munchkin campers will transform into young scientists and create crystals, make machines out of found items, and learn the very basics of computer coding by making binary bracelets.
“Down on the Farm” is scheduled June 15-18 and offers Munchkin campers the chance to learn about the wonderful things that agriculture provides in everyday life. Children will experience tasks that farmers undertake and get hands-on sessions with crops and animals. Campers will milk a robotic cow, shear a shaving cream sheep, work in the garden, build a miniature house, and more.
Camps are also available for Explorer campers ages 7-9 years old. Each of these camps runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with drop off from 7:30-8 a.m. and pick up from 3-3:30 p.m. “Portal to the Past” and “Wilderness 101” are the two sessions available for Explorers. The cost of each camp is $110 and includes a snack, t-shirt, supplies, and afternoon water games. Campers must bring a sack lunch.
“Portal to the Past” for Explorer campers is set for May 24-28 and offers children the chance to journey to the 19th century for an adventure into history. Campers will participate in activities such as paper making, hand ginning cotton, mule driving, robot inventing, and more.
“Wilderness 101” runs from June 21-25. During this camp, campers in the Explorers age group will learn to follow their instincts and discover ways to survive in the wilderness. On each day of the camp, children will explore nature and strengthen their survival skills. By learning how to make a fire, build shelters, use compasses, and make solar powered s’mores, campers will become more confident and comfortable in the wild and develop valuable skills.
Trekker campers in the 10-12 years old category can enjoy a virtual based camp during “Out of the Blocks” scheduled for June 7-11. This camp runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Participants ages 10-12 years old will learn all about agriculture in the virtual realm of Minecraft™. They will receive daily challenges and meet with fellow players on a museum-moderated server. Campers will craft farms, forests, fisheries and more. Registration for Out of the Blocks is $30 per participant.
New to the Museum this year is “Camp in a Box,” which offers two different kits for children to enjoy a week of summer camp at home. The boxes are designed for ages 5-10 and feature two themes. The Ag Adventures Camp in a Box provides everything needed for science experiments, art projects, outdoor adventures, and even a drone.
Participants can access videos for each day in a digital camp, including story time, activities, and an inside look at how agriculture uses STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) principles every day.
Young railroaders will learn about trains through the All-Aboard Camp in a Box which includes a variety of hands-on activities, crafts, and digital videos. Participants will decipher train communication with whistles and signals, create a depot and railway at home, and experience life as a train engineer.
Camp in a Box kits are $45 each with pre-orders available online at https://abacedu.revelup.com/weborder. Kits will be available for pick up or shipping beginning June 1.
For more information on Camp Wiregrass or Camp in a Box, interested persons can contact Hand at (229) 391-5208 or at museum@abac.edu.
