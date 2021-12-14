I know there has been quite a bit of death in my column recently. Unfortunately, I am going to add a bit more to it. A bit more than 41 years ago, Beatle founder and music legend John Lennon was shot by a crazed fan outside his New York City apartment.
December 8 recently passed, which marked the 41st anniversary of his death. I’ve never always been a huge fan of the Beatles (although I own four of their albums on reprinted vinyl), I have great respect for what they did for pop and rock music. I figured we could take a short look on Lennon’s solo career. He will always be known as a Beatle but Lennon’s star power had changed after his “divorce” from the supergroup.
After the breakup of the Beatles, Lennon went on to write and record songs that defined the post pop generation of the ’60s. Songs such as “Imagine,” “Give Peace a Chance” and “Working Class Hero” were Lennon’s way of producing public consciousness of politics, war, inequality and personal pain.
He and his wife, Yoko Ono, were well on their way to becoming a media power couple. Their relationship was an inspiration and point of hatred for many. Still to this day, many people blame the breakup of the Beatles on Yoko Ono. The truth is, the band was tearing itself apart. But during the ’70s Lennon and Ono were seen as a marriage of two great creative spirits. They wanted to bring a voice of social change to the world in a variety of media including music, television and radio.
By all accounts, the couple were equal parts in all things. Even during a separation period where Lennon was deep into alcoholism and floundering, in 1973-1975 dubbed John’s “lost weekend,” they frequently spoke on the phone. Lennon had a wildness that no Beatle or Ono could ever tame. More than any other former Beatle, Lennon personified the rebellious rocker.
This is clearly felt on his 1975 album, “Rock and Roll,” which is a collection of songs by ’50s rockers who had been Lennon’s heroes. After Lennon’s reconciliation with Ono later that year, they both retired from public life. They worked five years raising their son Sean. Not too much is known during those years but that changed in 1980. Lennon and Ono released their final album “Double Fantasy’’ just a month before Lennon’s assassination.
On the evening of December 8, Lennon was walking home to his New York City apartment in The Dakota building. Mark David Chapman fired five .38 caliber bullets from his revolver. Four of them hit Lennon in the back. Reports from the time stated Chapman remained at the scene reading “The Catcher in the Rye” until he was arrested by police. Lennon was rushed to nearby Roosevelt Hospital where was pronounced dead on arrival.
Like many artists taken too soon, we can never imagine what else Lennon would’ve done were he alive today. If you are not familiar with some of Lennon’s solo work, I highly recommend “Walls and Bridges,” “Some Time in New York City” and of course his final album, “Double Fantasy.”
Jack R. Jordan is a reporter for The Moultrie Observer. You can reach him at jack.jordan@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.