One of my favorite things about this column is how unpredictable it can be. As the first article for the new year, I admit I hadn’t been as proactive as I could be. Usually I have a good idea of the things I want to cover but after the holidays, I admit I was at somewhat of a loss.
I was driving down the street on my way to work Thursday morning just letting my iTunes choose what I listen to. I was only half listening, thinking about other things as one does when they’re driving. That was until I heard a beautiful baritone voice come through my speakers.
I started to listen to it more clearly and was blown away at the emotion that was being blasted through my speakers. iTunes has gracefully introduced me to an artist known as GIVEON.
Originally born Giveon Dezmann Evans, GIVEON is a California born and bred R&B singer and songwriter. He originally rose to prominence with his collaboration with rapper Drake on their 2020 single, “Chicago Freestyle.” While it was mostly Drake’s song, GIVEON’s interjection in the chorus changed the tone and even provided a juxtaposition to Drake’s ego in the song.
That same year, GIVEON released his EP’s “Take Time” and “When It’s All Said and Done.” While “When It’s All Said and Done” did reach the top 10 in the U.S. Top R&B Albums, according to Billboard charts, “Take Time” was nominated for Best R&B Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. However, GIVEON did end up losing to John Legend’s “Bigger Love.”
Now, I admit that I had heard “Chicago Freestyle,” but never paid much attention to GIVEON. I thought he was a good mix for the already slightly high pitched Drake. It wasn’t until I heard his newest single, “For Tonight” that I truly heard his singing.
What sets him apart from many popular modern R&B artists is his deeper and hollower voice. Artists such as The Weeknd and Bruno Mars have made a reputation on their ability to perform pop and R&B music at a much higher key. When you listen to GIVEON’s music, the excitement of sex and partying and the pain of loss and heartbreak seem to just hit a bit harder than most other performers.
It also helps that GIVEON mostly backs his vocals with a solitary piano and a drum machine. Whether the song is exciting and upbeat or slow and painful, the piano takes the simple lyrics into an emotional realm while the simple drum machine provides wonderful texture into the music.
GIVEON also made it very easy to catch up on all his music. Early in 2021, his label: Epic, Not So Fast released a compilation album of his two EPs with one exclusive song, “All To Me.”
After catching up with his music in one day, I am interested how he is going to evolve as an artist. Just in the two EPs you can hear his confidence rise with every song. Once I got to “All To Me,” you can hear GIVEON’s evolution, which includes the addition of background singers, a louder and more complex drum beat and even some reverb in his voice. All of which provide more layers of artistic ingenuity.
I hope you take the time to listen to this man even if you’re not a big R&B fan. His voice is something different. I hope to hear more from him in the future.
Jack R. Jordan is a reporter with The Moultrie Observer.
