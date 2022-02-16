Wow. It feels like forever that I’ve gotten to write a column. The last week of January was quite a whirlwind. I got diagnosed with COVID and had to deal with some family stuff. But while I was sick on my couch watching all the Lord of the Rings extended editions, I was thinking about what I wanted to do for the column.
I came across a story from Rolling Stone that gave me inspiration for today’s topic. We are a full month and a half into 2022 and I figured we could go over some of my favorite one hit wonders from the 2010s. Some of these artists just made their hit and left the limelight and others did continue to make music but just haven’t had the same success. These are in no particular order but some of these songs I enjoyed and some of them are just so influential, they couldn’t help but be mentioned.
- Gotye - Somebody That I Used to Know
Originally released in 2011, Australian singer Wally De Backer couldn’t have hit it bigger with “Somebody That I Used to Know.” I remember when the song came out. I was a freshman in high school and there wasn’t a day that went by that you didn’t hear the song. Gotye still works as a producer and occasionally releases under his real name. The song also features New Zealand singer Kimbra. She has done fairly well in Australian charts including a top 20 hit in 2018 with her song, “Human.” If you would like to hear more of either of their work, you can find updates on their respective social medias.
- Lumineers - Ho Hey
This gentle folk-rock tune was everywhere in 2012. With a simple acoustic alternative sound, the Lumineers burst onto the scene with just about every pop station playing their hit. The band continues to make music including a number one album for their 2016, “Cleopatra.” The trio broke up in 2018 when vocalist and multiple string instruments player Neyla Pekarek left the group to perform. The Lumineers still perform as a duo in Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites and recently released an album, “Brightside.” I haven’t listened to it completely but so far I am unimpressed but “Ho Hey” is so catchy, it still gets stuck in my head 10 years later.
- Lorde - Royals
You really thought I was going to do a one hit wonder list without talking about Lorde? Another New Zealander to make the list. “Royals” was part of Lorde’s debut album, “Pure Heroine.” The minimalist dream pop/alternative leaning song spent nine weeks at number 1 and has since been certified diamond in America and took home two Grammys in 2014. The song has since been called an “anthem for millennials” by Billboard and a groundbreaker for current alternative-leaning pop artists that have become popular today such as Billie Eilish, Melanie Martinez and Gayle. It was certainly one of my favorites to come out of the decade.
- Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
X barely scraped this career defining phenomenon into the decade. Releasing in early 2019, “Old Town Road” was a bigger success than I think even Lil Nas X anticipated. Sourced from a beat that was downloaded from the internet, X bent genres as hard as they could go. The hip-hop/country fusion was named the 490th greatest song of all time by Rolling Stone magazine in 2021. Needless to say everybody has heard this song, especially after it was rereleased with country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus. X has continued to make music and has seen success with singles like “Montero (Call Me by Your Name) and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow. While his music continues to get listens and radio play, he probably will never have something as big as “Old Town Road.”
- Daft Punk - Get Lucky
2013 was quite the time. Miley Cyrus was coming in like a wrecking ball, Kanye West just discovered his “Yeezus” persona and two masked Frenchmen partnered with Pharrell Willaims to make THE pop-disco track of the 2010’s. “Get Lucky” was a pure masterpiece of looped drum sounds, a sensual male vibrato and a funky guitar that will get just about anybody dancing. While I can’t say neither Daft Punk nor Pharrell Williams are strictly one-hit wonders, they couldn’t dream of a bigger success than “Get Lucky.” The song spent several weeks at number one in multiple countries. It was the second best-selling single of 2013 right behind Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and netted Daft Punk with their only Grammy wins as the Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2013. The group has continued to chart singles with other artists such The Weeknd and Parcels. “Staryboy” by The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk is the group’s highest performing song to date but it’s hard not to do well when working with the man some have called, “The Michael Jackson of this generation.” The group ended up disbanding in February of 2021 but both members continue to act as producers for other projects.
Well, there you have it, a (somewhat) short reminiscence of my top five favorite one hit wonders of the 2010’s. As another decade of music closes, another one opens. With many new artists having some promising talents, I for one can’t wait to see who becomes the next big name in music or just hits it home and is rarely heard from again.
Jack R. Jordan is a reporter for The Moultrie Observer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.