I am a Tifton man. I have lived in Tifton since I came to ABAC in 2015. As a lowly freshman living in what is now a pile of ruin, Comer Hall, I heard tales of locals exclaiming their love for the music festival/BBQ competition, Rhythm and Ribs. People from all around South Georgia visit Fulwood Park on the first weekend of March to see the bands, smell the smoked meats and enjoy the homemade arts and crafts.
As a self-proclaimed “big boi,” those days when I was a student at ABAC were always brightened when Rhythm and Ribs came back around. Now, as I move further into adulthood than I truthfully expected I would, I see very little has changed. My point being Rhythm and Ribs is coming back (for the second time in less than a year) and I’m pumped.
When the music lineup was announced I was happy to see two of the column alums are going to be featured. Derrick Dove and the Peacekeepers and Hannah Dasher will both be performing on the Coca-Cola Main Stage Saturday. While both are equally talented and have garnered frequent listens on my Apple Music, we are going to be featuring another group today: The Legendary JC’s.
I couldn’t find much on their history, unfortunately. I usually like to provide some context on who the group is and how they are relevant. But all I could find is The Legendary JC’s (Joint Chiefs) started impressing Florida crowds since Y2K. The group has continued performing on and off since then mostly out of their hometown of Orlando. They have been featured on many festival lineups throughout the southeast United States.
I took the time to listen to at least one song from each artist featured at the festival. I picked the JC’s as their frontman and lead singer Eugene Snowden blasted his way through my headphones.
“Are we sure Otis Redding is dead,” is what I wrote in my notes when I first heard Snowden’s voice. After doing some research, I see others have made this comparison before me. But it’s hard not to make. The thick brass and low bass driven blues is so relevant in the JC’s music.
I have watched a couple Youtube videos of the JC’s performing live and I hope to not be disappointed. Snowden’s energy on stage is reminiscent of Wilson Pickett and the band is no different. Acts like James Brown and Sam Cooke would be proud to see the tradition of classical blues continuing today. And given a proper treatment.
All I can say is there is a reason that The Legendary JC’s will be headlining the Rhythm and Ribs festival Saturday. I look forward to seeing them, Dove and Dasher all live. If you are around the park Saturday, feel free to stay as far away from me as possible. I will be enjoying some delicious food and some fantastic music. I expect you to do the same.
Jack Jordan is a reporter for The Moultrie Observer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.