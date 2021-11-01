MOULTRIE, Ga. — As I was scrolling through different music to consider reviewing, I noticed something that struck me. Amy Winehouse’s second and last studio album, “Back to Black,” just celebrated its 15th anniversary on October 27. Winehouse was one of the most prolific and somewhat infamous pop/soul figures of the early 2000s. She is also a member of what is known as the: “27 Club.”
This “club” is a name given to a group of mostly musicians who have almost all died in their prime but uniformly have died at the age of 27. Hence the name, the “27 Club.” According to an article published by Rolling Stone, “The 27 Club has become one of the most elusive and remarkably tragic coincidences in rock & roll history. The term became widely known after Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994.”
Rock fans were quick to connect the age of Cobain with members of the now classic rock era such as Jim Morrison of The Doors, Janis Joplin, Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones and Woodstock Festival headlining superstar Jimi Hendrix — all four of whom died within two years of each other. When Winehouse passed away in 2011, the club began to attract more attention and quickly the internet began to connect this club with a host of other young celebrities and artists that have lost their lives due what i’d call “unnatural deaths.” These deaths can range from drug or alcohol addiction, suicide, medical issues and even freak accidents.
Here are just a few of the other notable members of the 27 Club:
- Robert Johnson, one of the first known members of the 27 Club died in 1938. He was a master of Delta Blues style that was prominent among Black musicians at the time. Not much is documented regarding Johnson’s life or death but there were many rumors during his life that he had sold his soul to the devil to achieve musical talent and success.
- Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, died in 1973 from a gastrointestinal hemorrhage closely associated with alcoholism, according to an excerpt from the novel, “The 27s — The Greatest Myth of Rock and Roll” by Josh Hunter and Eric Segalstad. McKernan was the original keyboardist and one of the founding members of the jam band, The Grateful Dead.
- D. Boon, died in 1985 from a single vehicle vehicle accident in his van. Boon was one of the founding members of the punk rock group Minutemen as their lead guitarist and vocalist. The group had garnered some initial success as part of California’s emerging punk community in the early eighties and had just finished a tour with alternate rock group R.E.M. before Boon’s death, according to Rolling Stone.
- Chris Austin, died in 1991 in a small plane crash outside San Diego, California. He was well on his way to some solo success before his death. He already charted three singles while still working as the fiddler for country legend Reba McEntire’s road band. The aircraft was also holding six members of McEntire’s band and their road manager. All were killed in the accident.
- Mia Zapata, was murdered in 1993. Her case would go unsolved for almost a decade before her killer was apprehended. Zapata was in an emerging Seattle based punk/grunge group known as The Gits. They had initially garnered success in the underground Seattle music scene before being signed and going on a successful international tour. The band was in the process of recording their second studio album when Zapata was killed.
- Jonathan Brandis, died in 2003 by suicide. As the only actor in this particular list, Brandis, like so many others on the list, was on his way to stardom. Brandis was most known for his roles in the TV miniseries “It” and the NBC scifi drama, SeaQuest DSV. According to a statement following his death, it had come at a time of heavy drinking and “career setbacks.”
- Amy Winehouse, died in 2011 from alcohol poisoning. While she had a short career, she garnered international success for her bluesy and holistic vocals. She became rather infamous for her inability to perform on stage due to alcohol use.
- Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 by suicide. While not known for his own artistic ability, Keough was the only surviving grandson of Elvis Presley. He is the most recent member of the 27 Club.
Just so you don’t think I’m making all this up, many other musicians have referenced the club in their music:
- The Pretty Reckless, “Rock and Roll Heaven” directly tackles the clubs and its members.
- Halsey, “Colors” references the club with the lyric, “I hope you make it to the day you’re 28 years old.”
- Rex Orange County, “Uno” references the club in the last line, “And every now and then I think that I’d become a legend if I died at 27.”
- Juice WRLD, “Legends” references the club in the lyric, “What’s the 27 Club? We ain’t making it past 21.” He would later die from an accidental overdose at the age of 21.
- Watsky, “All You Can Do” references the club with the lyric, “I tried to join the 27 Club, they kicked me out.”
There are more names that could be included in both lists and each of them are tragic losses to the artistic world that they each built around themselves. I wouldn’t be able to put them all in and I tried to steer towards names you might not have known. What’s truly sad about the club is to think what could’ve come from these artists if tragedy hadn’t struck them. I never knew how much good music I’ve missed out on until I researched the Club. I suggest taking the time to enjoy some of the art that was left behind by these and so many other artists.
Jack R. Jordan is a reporter for The Moultrie Observer. Contact him at jack.jordan@gaflnews.com.
