The Arts Center of Moultrie has several events on the calendar from now until the end of the year. There is truly something for everyone at your Arts Center. This Saturday, Nov. 5, is the Artfest Half Marathon (starts at 8 a.m.), 10K (8:30 a.m.), 5K (9 a.m.) and Fun Run Walk (9:30 a.m.). All these events begin and end at the Arts Center with the longer races taking runners around the Square, through neighborhoods and on the walking trail.
Following the race, the Arts Center will come alive with food trucks, craft beer tastings, and live music beginning at 12:30 with the Artsfest Music Festival. At 3 the big screen will come alive with the Georgia/Tennessee game.
Saturday, November 11th at 7 p.m., Eclipse 6 will take the stage once again with their amazing vocal talents. The group met at Utah State University in 2000 and has been singing together ever since. They’ve produced eight albums and performed for groups big and small around the world. Eclipse 6 first received international attention performing at both the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2002 Winter Olympics. This exposure led to numerous tours through Asia and the US. Other impressive credits include appearing at the Provo Stadium of Fire with Toby Keith and Larry King, and opening for Brooks and Dunn, Nellie Furtado, Train, The Piano Guys, and sharing the stage with many more. Tickets are still available for $15 each.
Friday, November 18th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th and Sunday, November 20th at 2 p.m. the Youth Theater will present “Peter Pan, Jr.” Come, and enjoy this timeless classic performed by children in our community. All tickets are $10.
On Monday, December 5th at 7 p.m. local talent will take the stage for a Holiday Variety Show. This performance is free to the public and made possible by a grant from The United Way of Colquitt County. Stay after the show and enjoy some holiday refreshments.
Thursday, December 8th Doug Montgomery returns to the Arts Center for an evening of good food, friends, and fabulous entertainment. The evening begins with cocktails at 6:30, Dinner and open bar catered by Covington’s at 7:30 and Doug will begin the entertainment at 8:30. For tickets call the Arts Center at 985-1922.
New Year’s Eve Patron Gala is open to patrons at the silver level and above and includes a catered dinner, open bar and The Blues Factor Band from Tallahassee to dance us into 2023.
For more information about any of these events, classes or workshops at the Arts Center, give us a call at 985-1922, visit our website www.artscenterofmoultrie.com or check us out on Facebook.
