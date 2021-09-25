Canadian songwriter Alexandra Levy, known as Ada Lea, released her second studio album Friday and it does not disappoint. Levy’s newest project, “one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden” is her follow up to her 2019 debut album, “what we say in private.” “Private” did not see much chart success but critically was well received and she received decent radio play for her single, “the party” in Canada.
The artist’s fusion of pop, funk and low-fi and hi-fi sounds captures her lyrics with a soothing and painful singing voice that has been defining the pop-alternative genre in recent years. The thing that sets Levy’s music apart is her lyrics' dense and singular focused storytelling. On Twitter, Levy has stated that the entire album is set in Montreal, Canada. As you move forward through the track you get a small little window into Lea's history. In “partner” you listen to Levy reminiscence on a past love as she is being driven away in a cab from a party. A previous lover suddenly enters the party and spirals Levy's evening. This entire story is told in a 3:45 song but every word is signed with loneliness, pain, longing and provides a hand for all the broken hearts.
Tracks like “damn” and “oranges” feel timeless with their 1960s/’70s studio sound. Guitarist/bassist Mass Rousseau and keyboardist Harris Shper show off their classically trained talent. Rousseau’s finger picked sonic guitar would knock anybody off their feet if Levy’s sound was a bit heavier. Rousseau has an ability to combine difficult riffs while maintaining the patience that is reminiscent of older acts such as The Mama’s and the Papa’s or Jefferson Airplane. Shper’s biggest talent on the keyboard is providing those ethereal low-fi and hi-fi sounds that compliment Levy’s voice. This not only accent’s the vocals but compliments Rousseau’s soft and empathetic guitar playing.
While working through the album, you find an overall theme of shyness. While Levy’s vocals are a watermark of her sound, she has an ability in songs such as “can’t stop me from dying” and “backyard” where her vocal range and talent are truly showcased. I would like to see more of her grandiose vocal talent. But I think just as there are no capital letters found anywhere in or on the album, there are no pronouncements within her music. No outbursts, ebullition, effusion or flare-up. There are spasms of great sound but the shyness of Levy’s music inevitably holds it all in. The pain is expressed in vocal’s, guitar, piano and even the light drumming by Evn Tighe.
The alternative genre has seen a new landscape within the past decade or so. The charts are not dominated by folk centric guitar ballads, they are instead fused with the pop sound of today. Levy’s “one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden,” is a warm outstretched hand to the pain ridden youth of today and the Levy of yesterday.
Jack R. Jordan is a reporter for The Moultrie Observer. Contact him at jack.jordan@gaflnews.com.
