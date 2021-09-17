Country music legend Jon Randall returns with his first studio album after an almost 16 year hiatus. While Randall is not particularly known for his solo work, the Grammy award-winning artist has shown how time has passed in his newest album, Jon Randall, released on Sept. 10.
After winning his first Grammy award in 1992 as the guitarist for Emmylou Harris’ “Live at the Ryman” album, Randall continued to release four solo albums, the most recent “Walking Among the Living,” released in 2005. It featured one of Randall’s most notable successes as a songwriter, “Whiskey Lullaby.” Made famous by Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss, the song went on to win the 2005 Country Music Awards Song of the Year. But I maintain that Randall’s use of a simple acoustic guitar and soft strings mixed with his voice’s heartache and soft tones bring a more notable sadness that wasn’t captured in the Paisley and Krauss version.
Randall found success in songwriting and producing after “Walking Among the Living.” He has worked with some of the most notable acts in country music such as Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley, Little Big Town, Dwight Yoakam and Jack Ingram. In total, Randall has garnered 4 Grammy award nominations and one win, five Academy of Country Music Awards and six Country Music Association Awards.
Randall has spent a half of a lifetime working in the industry. In his self-titled album, “Jon Randall,” you can hear some notable reminiscences that have a wonderful air of playfulness that mix with his soft and subtle vocals. The album opens with “Keep on Moving,” a track that is dedicated to Randall's ability to keep pushing through and make a success for himself.
The songs, “Tequila Kisses” and “Girls from Texas” capture his playfulness while “Streets of Dallas” and “Driving to Mexico” showcase his strength of melancholy storytelling. It’s easy to say that Randall was not looking to make a particularly radio friendly album. Plenty of curse words and the absence of some of the most notable characteristics that define pop-country see to that.
Randall’s most notable successes will more than likely come from his tunes about toxic love in “Velvet Elvis Buzz” or his recollections of his time in the music industry in “Acapulco Blue” and “The Road.” According to ITunes, “The Road” has been his most downloaded song on their platform but the exact numbers are not readily available.
It will be interesting to see where the album goes. I can’t say I know what Randall is thinking but I doubt charting the album is first on it. Randall took his time (years of it) to bring us a new record. Jon Randall is his past 15 years put into music. I’m excited to see where he is going next. Whether that be back behind the booth or into it, Jon Randall’s ability to create soft hearted, powerful and emotional music is as prevalent as ever. “Jon Randall” by Jon Randall is now available on all major music platforms.
Jack R. Jordan is a reporter for The Moultrie Observer. You can reach him at jack.jordan@gaflnews.com.
