Hannah Dasher is a fresh face in the country music scene. I’m going to be honest, I hadn’t heard of her until a week ago. But, I have to say I’m somewhat impressed. The Savannah native has been releasing music since 2018. Before that she acquired a music business degree and was working at Bass Pro Shops in Nashville until she eventually got a publishing deal in 2012 then a contract with Sony Music Nashville in 2017, according to an article by Christina Bosch of the CountrySwag music blog.
“She got fired from her day job for writing songs on the job but it turns out, one of those songs ended up being her first cut as a songwriter, a song for Brad Paisley called, ‘Go To Bed Early,’” Bosch wrote.
Dasher says she is defined by the ’90s country she grew up on. She is especially fond of Alan Jackson, she told Bosch.
“Jackson’s lyrics really spoke to me because he was from Georgia like me, and he talked like I did, so conversational. I thought he was a badass,” Dasher said.
The inspiration of the ’90s country music can certainly be heard in Dasher’s own music. There is an honesty in her lyrics and she relies on her powerful voice to stand above a powerful guitar. I say that because she has garnered some attention with her big hair, boisterous personality and her ability to mix older country styles with contemporary ones. In fact, she has recently been named in the Class of 2021 CMT Next Women of Country alongside up and comers Priscilla Block, Ashland Craft and Mackenzie Porter, all of which I recommend you check out if you’re into contemporary country.
The problem I found in Dasher’s music is that the mix of contemporary sounds such as the forward pounding guitar alongside the other instruments mainly used in modern music such as a distorted keyboard, left a little to be desired. Not to say her newest EP, “The Half-Album,” isn’t enjoyable, I just think that the blend isn’t all the way there yet.
Dasher’s rise to country music stardom is just starting. Not that age really matters in music, her first real foray into album creation still needs a bit of honing. I think if she were to really lean into one side of the generational gap, she’ll find some really impressive and new sounds.
All this to say, there is impressive work in The Half-Album. I found myself falling into a musical line that got me pumped, filled with love and even a laugh. Dasher’s lyrical honesty and her voice can carry listeners wherever she wants to take them.
Since the 2020 pandemic, Dasher has also garnered herself a large reputation on the social media platform, TikTok, with her “Stand by Your Pan” cooking series. She is currently sitting at a comfortable 1.4 million followers showcasing her southern cooking skills, her larger than life hair and her entertaining personality.
I’ve got to say, there are going to be some big things happening for Dasher in the coming years. There’s something special about her. She’s working on the slow climb up to country music stardom. Frankly, I don’t think she cares much about what me or anybody has to say. Just look at the chorus for her song, “You’re Going to Love Me”
“I’m a bad mamma-jamma. Fresh out of Savannah. My people call me Hannah, H-to-the-damn-to-the-D. No I ain’t for everybody but I don’t try to be. If you like the sound of that, you’re gonna love me.”
Jack R. Jordan is a reporter for The Moultrie Observer. You can reach him at jack.jordan@gaflnews.com.
