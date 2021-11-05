This week I’m featuring a band that I have to admit I have little experience with, The War on Drugs.
I found this group when I was doing my usual scrolling through Apple Music, trying to find a new group to listen to. Usually when I’m preparing for a column, I try to find a group that you might not be familiar with. So when pop superstars like Adele and Ed Sheeran release new music, you probably already know about it. If you don’t, then you’re probably not interested in my column anyway.
With that being said, The War on Drugs’ fourth studio album, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” came as a rush of etheric sounds and beautiful vocals on my first listen. The album was released just before Halloween on October 29. The group is described as an indie rock group but I’d put them more into the neo-psychedelia, at least for this album. That genre fits groups like Eternal Tapestry, Kid Cudi, Tame Impala and The Flaming Lips. This type of jam-rock features psychedelic pop elements such as the ethereal keyboards and echoing lyrics. But the thing that sets many artists such as The War on Drugs apart is the jangly guitar and heavily distorted free-form jams that I think fits the genre of psychedelia or even avant-garde rock more than indie rock.
The group was first formed in 2005 and since then only two members remain from the original lineup: guitarist and vocalist Adam Granduciel and bass and electric guitarist David Hartley. They are currently accompanied by keyboardist Robbie Bennet, percussionist and organist Charlie Hall, saxophonist Jon Natchez and lead guitarist Anthony LaMarca.
When you listen to “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” you are hit with very similar sounds throughout every song. That is the weakest part of the album. There are only so many different sounds that distorted pianos, guitars and drum samples can make. The redeeming factor is Granduciel’s voice. I could listen to him all day long. There is something about his voice that makes all the repetition almost worth it.
I wanted to find out if he was only a good singer in the studio or if he could have the same effect live. Boy, did Granduciel not disappoint. I found that the group released an NPR Tiny Home Desk concert, which if you haven’t heard of Tiny Desk, you need to just go search for them on Youtube. Well worth your time to find artists you might not have heard of or a chance to see a favorite artist perform live without the crowd noise.
Back to Granduciel, he seems to have a child-like innocence when he sings live that isn’t really heard on the studio album. So while he is the star among his peers, there is still much to be desired in the music itself.
If I were to feature any certain songs from the album, it would be the title track and “Rings Around My Father’s Eyes.” Both feature Granducie’s songwriting and vocals more than the rest. They are both filled with sadness and even that sadness isn’t a heartache. They both feel of times gone by and of life continuing to march without any remorse.
Overall, the album had a bit to be desired for me. There is much to like here if you enjoy these types of groups. If you just love a good vocalist, The War on Drugs is worth a listen.
Jack R. Jordan is a reporter for The Moultrie Observer. Contact him at jack.jordan@gaflnews.com.
