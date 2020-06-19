MOULTRIE, Ga. — Pruitt Health Sunrise recognized some of its Certified Nursing Assistants with T-shirts during National Nursing Assistant Week, June 18-25.
MIAMI - Mr. Melvin S. Richardson, 62, formally of Moultrie, departed this life on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Arrangements will be announced by Luke Strong And Son Mortuary, Ltd.
MOULTRIE - Mrs. Ruthie Mae Gordon, 76 departed this life on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A Private Family Gathering will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 Pinecrest Memory Gardens. She was born July 27, 1943 in Colquitt County, GA, the daughter of the late J.…
MOULTRIE, Ga. - Bobby Lavelle Cobb, age 74, transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the family's pond house. Due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at Cobb Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, with en…
