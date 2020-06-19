DOERUN, Ga. — Paul and Britini Bullard of Doerun are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Lena Grace Bullard, on May 21, 2020.
She weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
She is the granddaughter of Wayne and Miriam Gay of Doerun, Susan and Dale Worsham of Moultrie and Doug and Mavis Bullard of Doerun. She is the great-granddaughter of Lena Gay Rizer of Hartsfield, the late Levell Gay and the late Hugh Rizer, the late Rev. & Mrs. Edwin Bass, the late Mr. & Mrs. R.V. Bullard and the late Mr. & Mrs. George B. Sealy.
Lena Grace has two big brothers, Hayden & Hudson Bullard of Doerun.
