NEW ELM, Ga. — Pastor Trey Eakins began his ministry at New Elm Baptist Church, 5226 Ga. Hwy. 33 North, on July 12.
Eakins previously served for four years as pastor of One Fellowship Church in Moultrie. He is currently a student of Toccoa Falls College, working on dual degrees in Biblical Studies and Biblical Counseling Psychology. A native of Colquitt County, Eakins and his wife Nikie are the parents of Kelsee Brady, Trace Eakins, and Alexis Brady.
In a welcome letter Eakins stated, "First and foremost, my wife, Nikie, and I would like to give thanks to Father God for his amazing love, his perfect will, and his exciting plan. With overwhelming joy and humbleness, we announce the joining together of One Fellowship Church and New Elm Baptist Church as a Christ Centered Congregation in the New Elm community and beyond, where everyone is our neighbor. (Matthew 22:36-40). As we face challenging times daily, I want to encourage each of you to hold firm to the Gospel of Jesus Christ as we move forward on this journey of life together. Let us strengthen each other as we worship as one family… with One Body, One Spirit, One Hope, One Lord, One Faith, One Baptism. (Ephesians 4:4-6)"
New Elm Baptist is currently holding in-person Sunday morning worship services, each Sunday at 11 a.m.
Eakins is also streaming messages on Facebook Live at One Fellowship’s Facebook page: Sunday Psalms 10 a.m., Sunday worship and preaching 11 a.m., and Wednesday Bible growth 6:30 p.m.
