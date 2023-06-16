MOULTRIE — Parishioners, family and friends of St. Mark’s Anglican Church in Moultrie gathered Sunday, June 11, for a special service installing a new rector (senior pastor).
The Rev. James Thomas (Father Jay) is the new rector. The Institution and Investiture of the Rector was performed by the Anglican Bishop of the South, the Most Rev. Foley Beach. Beach also currently serves as the Archbishop of the Anglican Church in North America, which includes all the Anglican churches in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The sermon was given by Archbishop Beach.
In the Anglican tradition, the Institution of a Rector must be performed by a bishop. In this service, the bishop delegates spiritual and canonical authority to the ministers who lead local congregations. Investiture follows the institution, providing the symbols and tools of a rector. These include everything from the keys to the building to a Bible and Communion elements.
Fr. Jay is the son of a preacher. His father, Ed Thomas, is pastor at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Weddington, North Carolina, near Charlotte. He was present and participated in the service.
“I grew up in the church and since then have been involved in a number of denominations,” Jay Thomas commented. “The one thing that has been constant is the love of Jesus, working through His Body the Church. In coming to St. Mark’s I am blessed to be serving a church community that keeps the main thing the main thing: proclaiming the Gospel!”
He did not come alone. Thomas’s young family includes his wife, Emelie, and their four children: Eliya, David, Michael and Mary Elizabeth.
After growing up in suburban Charlotte, North Carolina, Thomas attended the United States Naval Academy graduating in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science degree in English Literature. He commissioned as a nuclear surface warfare officer, and his naval service included a tour of duty as the communications officer aboard USS Vicksburg, a guided missile cruiser stationed in Jacksonville, Fla., followed by a tour as the reactor propulsion officer aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in Norfolk, VA. Thomas left the Navy in 2020 to attend Nashotah House Theological Seminary in Wisconsin. St. Mark’s is his first church following graduation.
A service of Confirmation followed the institution of Fr. Jay. The confirmands included Abigail Weisbrod, Ella Weisbrod and Damon Yates. Within the Anglican tradition, confirmation is the liturgical expression of an adult profession of faith in Jesus Christ, confirming the promises made at baptism, as well as a prayer for an increase of the gifts of the Holy Spirit.
The reception of Angela and Lester Castellow and their son Morgan Castellow into the Anglican Church in North America completed the bishop’s required responsibilities. Reception acknowledges prior adult confirmation and receives these people into the Anglican fold. Sunday’s service, as at all St. Mark’s Sunday services, concluded with a celebration of Holy Communion. The congregation then enjoyed fellowship and a full breakfast in the fellowship hall.
This congregation began meeting as St. John’s Episcopal Church in the 1910s. Their building, one of the oldest church buildings in Moultrie, was completed in 1922. In 2012 the church disaffiliated from the Episcopal Church and affiliated with the Anglican Church in North America. After a brief absence, St. Mark’s has returned to its original church building.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church is located at 609 S. Main St., at the corner of South Main Street and Seventh Avenue Southeast. Additional information and their service schedule is available at www.stmarksmoultrie.org, or by calling 229-429-6683.
