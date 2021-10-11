MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie’s Christian community will present its second Night of Recovery concert Saturday, Oct. 16.
The event will start at 4 p.m. with a free cornhole tournament, organizer Sean Casteel said. Trophies will be given to the winners.
Starting about 5 p.m., free barbecue plates will be given away.
From 6 to 9 p.m., Bryann Trejo and Antwan Hill, a pair of Christian rappers, will provide the entertainment.
Casteel said several local ministries and social programs will have tents set up at the Night of Recovery to reach out to attendees.
Night of Recovery began last year with a concert by Christian heavy metal band Seventh Day Slumber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.