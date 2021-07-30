MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Tuesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College held a pinning ceremony during which 18 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students from the LPN to RN Bridge program received their nursing pins.
The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations, according to a press release from Southern Regional Tech. This class of nursing students was also invited to participate in SRTC’s formal graduation ceremony on July 29 and will officially be Registered Nurses (RN) pending the passage of their board exams. These prospective nurses represent the nursing bridge program of the Moultrie campus of Southern Regional Technical College.
The students receiving pins were: Sarah Andrews of Byron, Ga., Tammie Barfield of Enigma, Ga., Jamie Brockman of Monticello, Fla., Peggy Buckner of Camilla, Ga., Brooke Burns of Moultrie, Ga., Lacanisa Fryer of Douglas, Ga., Dana Hernandez of Moultrie, Ga., Jose Huerta of Moultrie, Ga., Audrey Johnson of Tifton, Ga., Lisa Kieffer of Tifton, Ga., Hannah Mathis of Hahira, Ga., Charvett McCraw of Thomasville, Ga., Brianna Queen of Thomasville, Ga., Sharkavian Reese of Camilla, Ga., Shelbi Singletary of Alapaha, Ga., Claire Teegardin of Tifton, Ga., Chasity Williams of Valdosta, Ga., and Marlow Wright of Hahira, Ga.
During the pinning ceremony, which symbolizes the rite of passage into the nursing profession, students received a pin and a small lamp. The pin reminds students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirmed, SRTC said. The lamp serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the nineteenth century, Nightingale was known as the "Lady with the Lamp," tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way.
“This graduating class started the LPN-RN Bridge program five months after the first case of Covid-19 was diagnosed in the state of Georgia. They have gone through this entire program during the middle of a pandemic and faced unprecedented challenges. Many of these students continued to work as LPNs to help meet the needs of our community during the program. They faced these challenges with courage and integrity, and we are incredibly proud of each of them. It has been a complete honor to be part of their journey,” commented Amy Brock, Associate of Science Nursing Instructor.
At the ceremony, faculty members recognized several students for exceptional achievement during their time in the nursing program. Those awards and their recipients are as follows: Claire Teegardin earned the Highest Exit Exam Award. The Clinical Excellence Award was chosen by her peers and given to the student who consistently demonstrated excellent bedside manner, great nursing skills, and a willingness to help classmates in whenever asked. The Clinical Excellence Award recipient was Peggy Lynn Buckner. The Colquitt Regional Medical Center Leadership Award was presented to Jose Huerta. The recipient is chosen by clinical instructors and goes to the student that has proven to have leadership qualities and sets an excellent example as a student nurse. Finally, the Nightingale Award recognized the accomplishments of Tammie Barfield. This award is given to an outstanding student who exemplifies the characteristics essential to the caring nature of nursing. This student has a positive attitude, reflects the college's work ethic standards, and consistently demonstrates gentleness, kindness, professionalism, and dedication.
The Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program is designed to prepare students as entry-level practitioners to provide safe, effective nursing care and promote healthy transitions for diverse clients in a variety of settings. This program develops critical thinking, integrates accumulated knowledge from nursing, the sciences and humanities, and emphasizes the values of caring, accountability, responsibility and professional ethics. The SRTC ASN program has been granted approval by the Georgia Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
