AMERICUS, Ga. — Twenty-five students have been selected to one of Georgia Southwestern State University's most prestigious and oldest organizations on campus, the GSW Marshals, including Kari Hardigree of Ochlocknee.
Founded in 1939, the GSW Marshals is an ambassador program designed to serve as university hosts for special events including commencement, convocations and donor receptions among others, the university said in a press release. Students must be recommended by GSW faculty or staff for their leadership ability, communication skills and enthusiasm for the university. They go through an extensive application and interview process before they are able to be trained in this position.
"Helping these students grow into servant leaders and witnessing how they interact with faculty, staff, board members, alumni and community leaders is quite remarkable," said David Jenkins, Ed.D., advisor to the GSW Marshals. "The networking opportunities these students are given plays an important role in their college experience."
Hardigree is a senior elementary education major.
"Being a Marshal has been one of the best experiences of my college career," she said. "I have been provided countless opportunities for personal growth and to build connections with members of the community. I have the privilege to give back to my school that has given so much to me."
The Marshal student organization was originally all females serving as campus hostesses with their first official duty hosting the June 1939 graduation. Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter served as a 1946 marshal. Men were later added to the organization in 1966.
The current advisors for the GSW Marshals are David Jenkins, Ed.D., director of First-Year Experience; Laura Boren, Ph.D., executive vice president for Student Engagement and Success; and Kristi Weaver, GSW First Lady.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.