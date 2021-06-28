MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Legacy Village at Park Regency kicked off its week-long Summer Olympics Monday with an opening ceremony featuring Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh.
Mcintosh introduced the competitors by team before giving his welcoming speech. In all, 25 Park Regency residents are participating across five teams. Those teams are named after the five rings that make up the Olympic symbol: blue, yellow, black, green and red.
Team members include:
- Blue: Dot Sumner, Shirly Ann Galphin, Gladys Reeves, Faye Holland and Roslyn Cain.
- Black: Marlin Allen, Mary Evans, Annette Garner, Zira Welch and Bea Beall.
- Red: Ann Hancock, Glenda Whitaker, Pearl Collins, Bonnie Collins and Fay Blount.
- Yellow: Hazel Howell, Constance Beasley, India Billings, James Scott and Bob Branch.
- Green: Billy Fort, Vivian Norman, Jeri Pruette, Mary McKeldin and Barbara Mercer.
After introducing the competitors, McIntosh began his speech by thanking everybody for coming out and supporting Legacy Village.
“We’ve all been so cooped up. It’s so special to be outside with everybody here. The greatest thing we can do is get out here and have some fun,” said McIntosh.
The competitors faced off Monday in a Velcro axe-throwing competition as well as a ring toss. The green team placed first in axe throwing and the red team placed first in the ring toss. Scores are tallied by points and will culminate in a team placement at the end of the week, according to Legacy Village at Park Regency Executive Director Mark Wertz.
“It’s all about getting the residents active and having fun but we will be giving out gold, silver and bronze medals to the winning teams at the end of the week,” Wertz said.
Events such as an air gun shooting competition, javelin toss and a cornhole tournament will continue throughout the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.