ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Chase Parrish of Pavo, Ga., successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Honors Political Science and a commission as a second lieutenant into the United States Marine Corps.
Parrish is a graduate of Colquitt County High School. He was also named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Hampshire Honor Society.
At the academy Parrish played varsity football for the Navy Midshipmen where he won the “Unsung Hero Award.” This award is presented in Honor of 1st Lt. Ron Winchester, USMC, Class of 2001, and is awarded to an unheralded senior member of the football team who, through his dedication, tenacity, aggressiveness and positive attitude, has been recognized as an overachiever and a role model by example to his teammates.
Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, and military law.
Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.
The Brigade of Midshipmen is comprised of approximately 4,400 students from every state in the union. Each year, approximately 1,200 young men and women are admitted to the Naval Academy’s incoming class.
The academy’s alumni include one president, 21 members of Congress, five governors, 73 Medal of Honor recipients, two Nobel Prize winners, 52 astronauts and 4,000 admirals and generals.
