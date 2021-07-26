MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colton Renolds hugs Marshall. The 3-year-old has been a fan of Paw Patrol for two years.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority brought the firefighting Dalmatian from the popular animated children's show to Moultrie's Main Street Park July 22.
Marshall's arrival was organized by Southern Belle Princess Parties, a Decatur, Ga., firm that usually works in the Greater Atlanta and Middle Georgia areas. In operation for four years, the business has a 40-person roster of professional performers providing costumed entertainment consisting of princesses, princes, mascots, superheroes and other characters.
