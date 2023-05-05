MOULTRIE — On April 26, PCOM South Georgia mentors spent their last day in a celebration with their mentees at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
They awarded each mentee with a gift bag and a certificate.
Mentor London Wheeler organized the vision board activity for the celebration. Light refreshments were served and photos and memoirs were captured.
Dr. Jennifer Mitchell was in Baltimore for an event but was able to Zoom in virtually to leave words of encouragement and view the mini-celebration.
Joel Jenkins, from the Boys and Girls Club, dropped in to leave words of encouragement with the mentees. None of this would have been made possible without the connections and support from the Boys and Girl Club who showed an emphasis to come up with something to encourage the teen girls of C.A. Gray Junior High. Both C.A. Gray and the Boys & Girls Club were presented with a certificate of appreciation for partnering with PCOM South Georgia.
There were a total of 15 mentees — 13 female mentees paired with female mentors and two male mentees paired with male mentors. The mentors and mentees were able to exchange information to keep in touch.
The mentees showed great interest in this opportunity and are hopeful it will be offered again next school term.
Michele Smith, the administrative assistant of diversity and communications at PCOM South Georgia, organized the event.
