NORMAN PARK — Hurricane Idalia was scary when it came through on Aug. 30, but by the next day it was just an excuse to play in the rain. Crew Adderton, son of Devin and Amber Adderton of Norman Park, made the best of the opportunity. Crew is the grandson of Tonya Bailey.
PHOTO: When the storm is over, enjoy the mud puddles
