NORMAN PARK, Ga. — Don Marshall, formerly of Norman Park, shot this photo while deer hunting more than 40 years ago off Suber Road. He's moved to Oregon since then, but he discovered the photo the other day.
"It's a great photo and for the life of me, I don't know who they were," he told The Observer in an email. "… That got me to thinking that those kids are at the least in their 40s or around 50 now and that photo of them fishing with their granddad may be something they'd like to have."
If you think you're one of the people in the photo, contact Observer Editor Kevin Hall at (229) 985-4545 or kevin.hall@gaflnews.com and we'll forward your contact information to Marshall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.