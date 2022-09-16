MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center has announced the addition of Olivia Ponder-Wallace as its program and education director.
Ponder-Wallace was born and raised in Moultrie and continues to live here. She’s the wife of George Wallace III, the mother of four children and the grandmother of two. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management in 1998 and a Master of Public Administration degree in 2014, both from Albany State University.
In 2014 she published “From C.H.A.O.S. to C.H.A.R.M.,” a depiction of her marriage and the trials and hurdles she and her husband faced to get to where they are today.
“Realizing that God is the key to true happiness actually saved our marriage,” Ponder-Wallace said, “and our testimonies are now serving as pillars of strength to other couples who have purchased my book.”
She is a minister at Greater Newton Grove Cathedral in Moultrie under the leadership of Ambassador Cornelius L. Ponder III, and she is affiliated with several local organizations.
