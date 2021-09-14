MOULTRIE, Ga. — Pruitt Health Sunrise staffers wears their hats for some laughter and cheer. From left are Kenna Johnson, Susan Lewis, Stacey Brown, Polly Williams, Kenyatta Paige, Lynette Ross, Carol Guemes and Brad Akridge.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 14, 2021 @ 10:12 pm
OCKLAWAHA [mdash]Elizabeth Lynn Keigans, 55, of Ocklawaha, formerly of Moultrie, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at her home. Born on December 20, 1965, in Moultrie, she was the daughter of the late Joe Ellis Keigans, Sr. and Ruby Lynette Conger Keigans. She is survived by her daughter, Cara…
Marie Inett Norman, 71, of Albany, formerly of Moultrie, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Placido Lievanos Gonzalez, 57, of Moultrie, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Tift Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Laura Tripp Lamb, 74, of Norman Park, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.