MOULTRIE, Ga. — Pruitt Health Sunrise selected its Valentine King and Queen Friday, Feb. 11. Kyle Harrison was crowned as King and Lizzie Wyche was crowned as Queen.
Pruitt Health Sunrise picks Valentine King and Queen
