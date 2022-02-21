MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Residents and partners at PruittHealth-Moultrie recently voted for their 2022 Valentine’s King and Queen. The winners were King Billy Harris, left, and Queen May Brent, right. The winners were crowned during the Valentine’s celebration which included visits from four-legged “sweethearts.” Festivities were enjoyed by all attendants.
PruittHealth-Moultrie names Valentine's King and Queen
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ATLANTA [mdash] Mr. Affie L. Moses, 91, formerly of Moultrie and a 50 year resident of Louisville, KY, departed this life on Friday February 11, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. There will be a viewing on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 12:30 PM at Doris Strong & Litman Funeral Home in Moultrie, GA.…
MOULTRIE [mdash]James Arn Nelms, 82, of Moultrie, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, February 21, 2022, at Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Julian Griner officiating. The family wil…
Most Popular
Articles
- 12 suspects charged in child sex sting
- Moultrie man cleared of rape seeks compensation from state
- Pedestrian dies in accident near home
- Crime reports for Feb. 15, 2022
- Georgia South psychiatry program receives initial accreditation
- Colquitt Regional moves to buy Cobblestone Rehabilitation Center
- Suspect surrenders after video of robbery posted to social media
- Crime reports for Feb. 16, 2022
- City plans new home for Colquitt Food Bank
- Crime reports for Feb. 18, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.