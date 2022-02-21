Valentine King and Queen

Residents and partners at PruittHealth-Moultrie recently voted for their 2022 Valentine’s King and Queen. The winners were King Billy Harris, left, and Queen May Brent, right. The winners were crowned during the Valentine’s celebration which included visits from four-legged “sweethearts.”  Festivities were enjoyed by all attendants.  

 PruittHealth-Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Residents and partners at PruittHealth-Moultrie recently voted for their 2022 Valentine’s King and Queen. The winners were King Billy Harris, left, and Queen May Brent, right. The winners were crowned during the Valentine’s celebration which included visits from four-legged “sweethearts.”  Festivities were enjoyed by all attendants.  

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you