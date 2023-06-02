Pursuing Passion: Makeup artist follows dream despite strenuous medical condition

Editor's note: This article first appeared in the May issue of Tifton Scene, which is produced by The Tifton Gazette, a sister publication of The Moultrie Observer.
TIFTON — Though she suffers from a debilitating condition, this passionate makeup artist won't let anything get in the way of her dream.
At the age of 15, in 2019, Abigale Wise of Turner County was diagnosed with idiopathic intracranial hypertension, a syndrome that results in an excess of spinal fluid placing extreme pressure on her brain.
While the condition causes Wise pain, migraines and even vision loss in extreme cases, the artist has found comfort and escape in her craft, regularly posting cosmetic artistry to her TikTok profile under the online persona of "Lace."
Wise began practicing makeup when she was 11 but the hobby took on a new meaning for her following her diagnosis: a way for her to take on a new identity as well.
"As a way to cope with what I have to deal with daily, it's really cool to be able to 'shapeshift,' almost," Wise said. "I've always thought that was such a cool ability in superhero movies and now I'm able to do it myself."
The makeup artist operates a social media following of more than 70,000 on TikTok, posting makeup tutorials and showcases of her skill and craft. She stated that she tries to add more depth to her content than other makeup tutorials on the site, mixing narratives and graphic design into her posts to differentiate them.
In both her personal life and passions, Wise finds eternal support in her fiancé, Dominic Littlefield, and her mother, who have helped her follow her dream and push through her struggles.
Wise's mother has been a particularly strong influence on her throughout her life, not only encouraging her first foray into makeup but remaining a constant well of support as she continued to explore it. An artist herself, she encouraged Wise in her youth to explore her creativity and freely express herself.
The two remain in constant contact, with Wise frequently reaching out to chat or for feedback on her latest look before posting.
"She's definitely my number one influence," Wise said. "We text each other, I'll show her a makeup look, or she'll show me one of her paintings ... we've definitely bonded a lot through that."
Despite her prominent online following, Wise had initially never planned on posting her makeup art online. It was thanks to her fiancé that she found the impetus to give it a shot.
While Wise was content with practicing her skills on her own, Littlefield set to work creating a TikTok account for her in secret, showing off her makeup skills to the world to expand the audience that her expertise could reach.
In just a week, the account had received three million views and amassed nearly 70,000 followers, as well as a mountain of praise and support — plenty of evidence for Littlefield to show Wise how much her work is appreciated, and plenty of motivation for Wise to continue posting online.
Currently, Wise maintains a steady stream of content showing off her passion and craft, regularly posting her makeup tutorials and showcases, and has made a name for herself through interviews with WALB and the Wiregrass Farmer.
In addition to one day being able to live free from her condition, Wise dreams of working alongside makeup brand Trixie Cosmetics, which has been a large influence on her own craft.
At the end of the day, however, she strives to craft a career for herself simply doing what she loves.
"I want to be able to live by this, whether it be like, making online videos, whatever I can do," Wise said. "As long as it's in this passion that I have, in this field of makeup and my art."
You can find Wise online at @lacedx on TikTok and @imlacedx on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.