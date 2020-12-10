THOMASVILLE, Ga. — On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) honored graduating Radiologic Technology Thomasville students during a pinning ceremony.
Nine students were recognized at the awards ceremony and received pins to mark the completion of their program requirements: Fatima Elliott of Thomasville, Ana Vega of Barwick, Romona Rae Kline of Thomasville, JaDe’ Morgan Padgett of Jackson, Jody Huynh Nguyen of Thomasville, Adrianna Marie Atkinson of Leesburg, Mikayla Elizabeth Lee of Thomasville, Tiffany Hand of Climax, and Aimee Herring of Statenville.
The Radiologic Technology Associate of Applied Science Degree Program is a sequence of courses that prepares students for positions in radiology departments and related businesses and industries, according to an SRTC press release. The program emphasizes a combination of didactic and clinical instruction necessary for successful employment. Program graduates receive an associate of applied science degree, have the qualifications of a radiographer, and are eligible to sit for a national certification examination for Radiographers. Following the completion of core requirements, this program can be completed in four semesters.
From each graduating class, several students are recognized for outstanding effort and achievement. This year, Adrianna Marie Atkinson earned the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for the highest GPA, and Jody Huynh Nguyen accepted the Outstanding Clinical Achievement Award for the highest clinical scores.
Additionally, this entire cohort was accepted into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) and four of the seniors served in officer positions. Jody Huynh Nguyen served as NTHS president, Romona Kline was vice president, and Fatima Elliott and Adrianna Atkinson each served as secretary. The National Technical Honor Society is an educational non-profit that exists to honor, recognize, and empower students and teachers in Career & Technical Education. As the honor society for Career & Technical Education, NTHS serves over 100,000 active members annually in both secondary and postsecondary chapters across country.
Tony Turpin, Radiologic Technology Program chair, commented, “This has been a monumental year filled with challenges like none we have ever faced. Our students have persevered and overcome so many challenges. As a program, we are proud of the hard work that they have put into this past year. It takes a special group of people to be successful during these times and they have shown how strong they can be. We see bright futures for each of these graduates and expect great things from and for them. We look forward to having them as colleagues.“
In the coming weeks, seniors will sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) exam, and pending passage will be ready for careers as radiographers. These seniors were featured during SRTC’s virtual commencement ceremony, which was published on Dec. 1.
