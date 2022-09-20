MOULTRIE, Ga. — The September meeting of the Colquitt County Retired Educators was held recently in the meeting room at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library.
Walter Harrison, CCREA member, gave the devotion. Georgia state Rep. Sam Watson, R-Moultrie, updated the group on current legislation to be voted on in the November election and other matters concerning state legislation.
The October meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at Colquitt EMC.
