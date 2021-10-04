MOULTRIE, Ga. — Catherine Cravey, MD, grew up just down the road in rural Hawkinsville, Georgia. Having both her parents working in the medical field, Cravey knew from a young age that practicing medicine was her passion.
“I am the daughter of pharmacists and I have always had a love for medicine,” said Cravey. “I was working in the pharmacy alongside both my mother and father at an early age. They instilled in me values, morals, and a love for serving others.”
As she grew older, she set out on a path that would eventually lead her close to where her journey began.
Cravey attended Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing in Atlanta, Georgia, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and certification in wound, ostomy, and continence nursing. She then attended medical school at Trinity School of Medicine in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
When it was time to choose a residency program, rural family medicine was at the top of Cravey’s checklist and Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program had everything she was looking for. Even early on in the selection process, Cravey felt that it was the program she was meant to be in.
“I knew immediately during my interview that Georgia South was the place for me,” said Cravey. “Everyone was so welcoming and it felt most like home to me. The hospital staff and administration are so invested in the success of the residency program. I really appreciate the progressive mindset given that the hospital is in a rural location. It is extremely important to me to help bring quality healthcare to the underserved communities of Middle and South Georgia, and this is exactly what I see Colquitt Regional accomplishing.”
In addition to serving a rural population, Georgia South also offered her the opportunity to deliver family medicine care, which offers a large scope of practice opportunities. Her hometown and upbringing are two of the biggest reasons she chose that specialty.
“Growing up in a rural community and as the daughter of the local pharmacy owners, I was afforded the opportunity to get to know the family medicine doctors in my hometown from early on,” said Cravey. “I was so inspired and fortunate to develop mentorships with some of the best full-spectrum, rural family medicine doctors. Also, I have a passion for chronic disease management given my love for wound care. In my opinion, these go hand in hand.”
When asked about her experience at Georgia South thus far, Cravey has nothing but excellent remarks and feedback. She is also very confident that Georgia South is setting her up for success both now and later in her career.
“My time at Georgia South, so far, has exceeded my expectations,” said Cravey. “It is evident everyone is fully invested in my success, both professionally and personally. The faculty, staff and residents love to teach and work well as a team. As an incoming resident I am given enough autonomy, but I also feel completely supported by my preceptors and attending physicians.”
Cravey says that her long term goals include practicing family medicine in the primary care setting as well as incorporating wound care and hyperbaric medicine into her practice, specifically in South Georgia.
When not practicing medicine, you may find Cravey traveling, scuba diving, cooking, or baking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.