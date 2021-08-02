When children are asked what they want to be when they grow up, many claim they want to be doctors. Daniel Santiago, M.D., is one of those children who made that a reality.
“I knew from a young age that I wanted to become a doctor,” said Santiago. “I knew that a career where I could help other people and care for them throughout their life would be very rewarding.”
Santiago, a native of Ocoee, Florida, attended the University of South Florida, where he received both his Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology and Master of Science in medical sciences degree. He then went on to attend medical school at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Saint Maarten.
As all residents near the end of their medical education, they must start the process of determining where they will complete their residencies. Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program quickly became his top choice after visiting Moultrie and Colquitt Regional.
“I had an interview during the week of Christmas, and Dr. Smith extended an invitation to tour the hospital,” said Santiago. “I gladly accepted, and the rest is history.”
Santiago recalled why he felt that Georgia South was the place for him and some of the factors that set the program apart from the other contenders.
“The biggest reason that I chose Georgia South was because of the hospitality and kindness that I received during my tour,” said Santiago. “I felt like they rolled out the red carpet for me, and that is when I knew that this was the place for me to receive my training.”
Not only did he speak of the warmth of the administration and staff, but he also believes he will receive high-caliber training and education.
“This program is hands-on and totally immerses you into the practice of family medicine,” said Santiago. “I know that by the end of my training, I will have gained experience across the full spectrum of medicine, ranging from dermatology and OB/GYN to orthopedics and general surgery.”
Santiago was especially moved by the Moultrie community and the welcoming atmosphere they have provided to him and the other first-year residents.
“My favorite memory thus far has been the welcome ceremony that was held at the Arts Center,” said Santiago. “It seemed like the entire town came out to welcome us to the community and was a very humbling experience.”
In the future, Santiago would like to continue working in a medically underserved or underrepresented area and potentially open up his own clinic.
When not practicing medicine, Santiago enjoys spending time with his family and tasting cuisine from other cultures. He also likes to keep up with the latest in technology and innovations.
