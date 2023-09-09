A native of Albany, Georgia, Dr. Montavious McKenzie began his career in the medical field as a pharmacy technician. It was during this time that he began to see some of the medical disparities that are so often present in rural areas.
While working as a pharmacy tech, McKenzie attended Valdosta State University, where he received his undergraduate degree in biology/chemistry. After graduation, he worked as a science teacher at Dougherty Comprehensive High School.
Although he enjoyed his time as a teacher, McKenzie kept feeling like he was meant to be a physician. Because of this, he went on to attend American University of the Caribbean for medical school where he received his medical degree.
As he began to consider which residency to attend, Georgia South, located only 60 miles from his hometown, quickly moved to the top of his list. McKenzie felt a comfort and familiarity with Moultrie and had even attended the Sunbelt Agricultural Expo in the past.
“I chose Georgia South primarily because of the welcoming, supportive atmosphere I encountered during my initial interview,” said McKenzie. “This was even further confirmed during my visit to the program and to Moultrie. Also being from the area and close to my friends and family were added bonuses.”
Not only was the residency appealing, but working at Colquitt Regional was another huge selling point.
“Colquitt Regional appealed to me primarily because it’s a facility with all major specialties housed,” said McKenzie. “The staff throughout Georgia South and Colquitt Regional have all been so helpful and welcoming. I just could not see myself any other place besides Southwest Georgia.
Now in his second year of residency, McKenzie knows that Georgia South is the right place for him and feels that he is being set up for future success.
“My experience at Georgia South has been amazing and supportive,” said McKenzie. “I am eager to continue learning and apply all that I will be taught. I feel that the program at Ga South will allow me be a well-versed medical professional that will provide exceptional care to each patient I encounter.”
Knowing the importance of training physicians for underserved areas, McKenzie has a special passion in medicine to combat the healthcare disparity in the rural United States and also abroad.
“I chose family medicine because I saw the health care disparity and the need for practitioners in rural areas growing up in Southwest Georgia,” said McKenzie. “I desire to be a part of emerging healthcare access to underserved regions.”
When not practicing medicine, McKenzie enjoys photography, writing, exercising, hiking and playing basketball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.