MOULTRIE, Ga. — When Dr. Nathan Greene arrived in Moultrie last June, he was used to smaller-town, rural living. Greene grew up just down the road in Americus, so Moultrie wasn’t too far off his radar.
Greene first developed an interest in healthcare when he was an athlete and began learning about nutrition.
“Before deciding to go to medical school, I was a teacher for a few years,” said Greene. “I eventually decided I wanted to combine my love of teaching and health, and ultimately made the decision to become a doctor.”
Before moving to Moultrie, Greene attended Brewton-Parker College, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in biology. He then went on to complete his graduate studies at Mercer University School of Medicine where he earned a Master of Science degree in preclinical sciences.
Greene then attended St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada where he received his medical degree.
When it became time to look at the different residency programs offered, Greene had in mind the type of program he wanted to attend, but little did he know that he would end up just 70 miles from his hometown.
“My wife and I are both from South Georgia, so we knew that we wanted to move back if we could find a residency program that was a fit for us,” said Greene. “Fortunately, that is what we found in Moultrie.”
Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program seemed to check all the boxes, but it wasn’t confirmed until he was able to visit and see first-hand the exceptional program that has been built at Colquitt Regional.
“I was able to do a rotation with Georgia South as a student and that’s when I knew that is where I wanted to be,” said Greene. “I was attracted to the passion for teaching that the faculty holds and the mild-mannered and welcoming personalities of the residents.”
When asked how his experience has been at Georgia South and Colquitt Regional, Greene had nothing but praise for the program.
“I have had a great experience so far,” said Greene. “The faculty at Georgia South gives us the freedom to critically think and come up with plans for our patients, but are always there when we need help or guidance. In addition, the administration at Colquitt Regional really invests in the residency program and our training is very important to them. The facilities are great and everyone is very welcoming.”
Greene also mentioned that Georgia South is playing an integral role in getting him to his long-term goal of practicing and serving rural South Georgia as a family medicine physician. In particular, one of his favorite aspects of family medicine is getting to see patients from day one of life up to geriatrics.
During his first year of residency, Greene recalled one of his favorite memories being the welcome ceremony, where community members gather to greet all incoming residents and celebrate that they will be in Moultrie for the next three years. When not practicing medicine, you may find Greene working out, golfing, or watching sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.