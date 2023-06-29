MOULTRIE — A native of Beijing, China, Dr. Xuan Ouyang came to America as a first-generation immigrant at the age of 9. His early life in rural China, particularly with its healthcare system, had a profound impact on his life. Healthcare was severely limited, and he recalls having to travel solely for vaccinations. These poor conditions instilled a desire to provide healthcare, especially where it was limited.
He found his home in Birmingham, Alabama, where he spent the majority of his adolescence. He went on to attend the University of Michigan, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in biology, followed by a Master of Science degree in biomedical professions from Lincoln Memorial University.
Continuing to pursue his calling, he attended medical school at the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM). After completing his third and fourth year medical student rotations in Cullman, Alabama, he knew that he wanted to join a smaller, tight-knit community and kept that in mind while searching for residency programs.
Ouyang was drawn to Moultrie after talking with several ACOM alumni who had completed their residencies at Georgia South. While being in the first class of residents may be daunting for some, he had no doubts that he wanted to be part of making history at Georgia South.
“Being a part of the inaugural class of psychiatry residents was appealing because I wanted to be part of the program from the beginning,” said Ouyang. “The faculty are very energetic and committed to our education and want to continue establishing a successful program.”
When asked why he chose to pursue psychiatry, Ouyang spoke of his overwhelming passion and drive to help others in their treatment and recovery, especially those more susceptible to psychiatric-related diagnoses.
“It is a discipline in medicine that helps people from vulnerable populations, including children, elderly and those of lower social-economic status,” said Ouyang. “It is a rewarding field that requires lifelong education and dedication.”
As he finishes his first year of residency, he said his experience at Georgia South has further confirmed that he is in the right place and that Georgia South was the right choice. He knows that they have played a vital role in preparing him for his long-term goal of practicing outpatient psychiatry in the southeastern region of the United States.
“I’ve enjoyed how caring the faculty, staff, and fellow residents have been,” said Ouyang. “I feel supported and confident that I will be successful in my four years here. Attending the graduation of the 2022 class of family medicine residents has shown how much the program supports its fellow residents, and seeing how they have their futures lined up is very encouraging.”
When not practicing medicine, Ouyang may be found spending time outdoors or cheering on the Michigan Wolverines.
