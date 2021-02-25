MOULTRIE, Ga. — A native of Valdosta, Georgia, Dr. Rickey Patel always knew he wanted to live in or close to his hometown. This played a huge role in his career path, as he finished his undergraduate education, started his medical degree, and began to think about residency programs.
Patel attended the University of Georgia where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology. He then went on to earn his medical degree from the American University of Antigua College of Medicine.
As he began to narrow down the residencies he was interested in, Georgia South was initially a top contender due to it being near his hometown. Once Patel interviewed and visited the campus, it was apparent that Georgia South checked many more boxes than just proximity.
“I knew I wanted to move closer to home and that being in this residency program would allow me to do that,” said Patel. “But once I made the visit to Moultrie, I found a place where the culture of its people centered around being welcoming and friendly.”
Patel also wanted to be able to practice in an area that focused on bringing resources to rural healthcare systems, which is what the Georgia South residency was developed to do.
One particular part of the program that Patel really appreciates is that faculty and instructors allow residents the autonomy to practice. The program also exposes them to a full spectrum of patients.
“I chose family medicine to help improve access to healthcare in rural areas,” said Patel. “Being a family medicine physician allows me to see a diverse patient population, from birth to geriatrics, and I am able to experience and improve the full continuity of care between all stages of life.”
As he continues his first year of residency, two passions that Patel would like to focus on are behavioral health and preventative care.
When not practicing medicine, Patel may be found traveling, cooking, running, cycling, kayaking, watching movies, or making French macarons from scratch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.