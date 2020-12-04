Editor’s Note: This is one in a series of profiles of the physicians training at the Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program. See this story at moultrieobserver.com for links to earlier install-ments.
MOULTRIE, Ga. — A native of Rockledge, Florida, Dr. Will Seemer chose a career in medicine to be able to help people in need, especially those who have limited healthcare options.
Seemer attended Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Behavior. He then went on to earn both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts in Biology from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
He then received his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine – Georgia Campus in Suwanee, Georgia.
As he began the process of applying to residency programs, Seemer remembered his “terrific” experience at Georgia South, where he completed part of his medical school rotations, and that largely influenced his decision.
“I was given the opportunity to return to Moultrie for my residency training and was more than happy to accept the position,” said Seemer.
He also had many factors to consider when choosing his residency program, such as faculty, location, and curriculum, and Georgia South checked all the boxes.
“It was immediately apparent that the faculty here at Georgia South are fully invested in the training of their residents and in the continuous development of the program,” said Seemer. “The sense of camaraderie amongst the residents here is in a different league from any other program I have experienced. Those factors alone made Georgia South the obvious choice for me.”
Seemer has a strong passion for ensuring people have access to healthcare no matter their socio-economic status and that is what ultimately led him to practice family medicine, along with the opportunity to provide comprehensive care to patients.
“Family medicine appeals to my desire to learn about and be proficient in as many areas of medicine as possible,” said Seemer. “Family medicine physicians are trained in everything from minor office procedures to delivering babies, from working up a medically unstable patient in the emergency department to helping a patient better manage their chronic conditions. The breadth of training and the freedom to focus that training to pursue my interests as they evolve made family medicine an ideal fit for me.”
Although only in his first year of residency, Seemer has had an “excellent” experience at Georgia South thus far and is looking forward to the growth that will come from his time under the program’s leadership and curriculum.
“The level of support that the faculty and other residents provide is truly unparalleled,” said Seemer. “Having previously lived in larger cities like Atlanta and Orlando, I was a little nervous about moving to a small town for my graduate medical training. Now, I can’t imagine doing my residency anywhere else.”
Seemer’s long-term goal is to practice in a city like Jacksonville and provide care to underserved patient populations there. Beyond the clinical practice of medicine, he also has an interest in shaping healthcare policy to improve access to health services at the national level.
When not practicing medicine, Seemer enjoys going to the gym, playing guitar, cooking, playing video games, and spending time with his wife and kids.
