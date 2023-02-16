MOULTRIE, Ga. — The February meeting of the Colquitt County Retired Educators was held at the Colquitt County History Museum. Cathy Sutton, CCREA member, gave the devotion.
Ben Wiggins, superintendent of the Colquitt County School System, explained the plans for the next ESPLOST monies which will be voted on March 27.
The Rev. Jimmy Voyles received the School Bell Award, which is given to an individual or company that supports education in Colquitt County and is not a member of the school system. Voyles has been reading to first graders at Norman Park Elementary School every Friday during the school year for 38 years.
The next CCREA meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. March 13 at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library.
