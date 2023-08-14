MOULTRIE — First Moultrie Holiness Church, 920 MLK Jr. Drive N.W., will present "Exploring and Understanding Your Gifts" at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 25.
The theme comes from Proverbs 18:16, "A man's gift maketh room for him and bringeth him before great men."
Prophetess Sabrina Revills will speak.
Revills is the third child of the late apostle Isaiah and Ullainee Revills. Her parents founded Evangelical Faith Vision Ministry of Albany, Georgia, in the late 1950s. She is a native of Albany, where she obtained her primary and secondary education in the public school system. In 1993 she and her family moved to Macon, Georgia. During that time Revills attended Mercer University and received her BA degree in religious studies. In the 1980s, her father ordained her as the associate pastor of EFVM, and upon obtaining her degree she became the dean of their School of Ministry. The school is where she trains and teaches ministry classes and also mentors young ministers and pastors to succeed.
In 2000, Revills was anointed as the overseer of five churches in their organization, whereby she helps to provide support to the pastors and members. She is also the proud mother of four children and six grandchildren. It is her proclamation that part of her ministry to the body of Christ is to be a liaison and to help bring healing to those that are wounded.
