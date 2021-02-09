MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center recently welcomed Aaron Reynolds as percussion instructor.
Reynolds received his Bachelor of Music Pedagogy and Performance from Point University, West Point, GA where he received the Athletic Marching Scholarship, Athletic Merit Scholarship and Pell Grant.
“My goal as an instructor is to ensure my students first enjoy and fall in love with drumming, and secondly constantly improve and cultivate their skills so that they may be better than just the average drummer,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds attributes his passion and education in percussion to several percussion instructors, including: Nick Angelis (Clinics) Aaron Savage, Andrew Lightner, and Deron Garing. Some other instructors have been Lanier Motes, Cindy Wilson, Chapel McCullough, Travis Kern, and Liz Savage.
Reynolds will instruct students of all levels.
To learn more visit colquittcountyarts.com or call 229-985-1922
