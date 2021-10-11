MOULTRIE, Ga. — Heaven Robinson was named Colquitt County High School's Homecoming Queen at Friday night's football game at Mack Tharpe Stadium. From left are CCHS Principal Dan Chappuis; Shiloh DeMott, who brought the crown; Robinson; and her escort, Tyran Robinson.
Robinson named Homecoming Queen
