MOULTRIE, Ga. — Santa and his elf stopped by to visit Ms. Brandi's Learning Center in Moultrie today to see what every child wanted for Christmas.
Santa visits Ms. Brandi's Learning Center
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Judy Paige, 78, of Moultrie, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Lisa Joy Davis Ramsey, 61, of Moultrie, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Barbara Ann Bronson, 82, of Berlin, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Angel Yvonne Cannon, 50, of Pavo, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral.
Colin White, 91, of Norman Park, passed away, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police confirm shooting incident near Willie J. Williams Middle School; no one hurt
- Moultrie native — POW during Desert Storm — dies at age 77
- Car theft victim chases down suspect
- Crime reports for Dec. 17, 2021
- Pandora's Boxx holds grand opening ribbon cutting
- Legacy Village at Park Regency celebrates resident's 105th birthday
- Thieves rip front off ATM
- Crime reports for Dec. 20, 2021
- 91-year-old found dead under his tractor
- Man convicted of Adel murder exonerated 23 years later
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.