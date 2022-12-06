Experiment

Martin Garcia, Isaac Santos and Emanuel Buena-Tepetate participate in an experiment about the rates that different substances dissolve.

 C.A. Gray Junior High School

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Students in Lee Causey's Honors Physical Science classes at C.A. Gray Junior High School investigated the rate of dissolving as part of their unit on solutions. Students identified and tested factors that affect the rate at which substances dissolve. After collecting data, students analyzed the information and completed a lab summary to exhibit their understanding.

