MOULTRIE, Ga. — Students in Lee Causey's Honors Physical Science classes at C.A. Gray Junior High School investigated the rate of dissolving as part of their unit on solutions. Students identified and tested factors that affect the rate at which substances dissolve. After collecting data, students analyzed the information and completed a lab summary to exhibit their understanding.
Science class investigates rates of dissolving
